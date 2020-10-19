Naomi Osaka Is The Embodiment Of Black Excellence — On Court & Off

Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Philando Castile and Tamir Rice. With each mask she wore, Osaka — whose father is Haitian and mother is Japanese (she was born in Japan and plays for the country) — made it impossible for anyone to analyze her wins or honor her brilliance without also saying those names. When she swaggered into the stadium in those masks, that’s when it was clear something had shifted in Osaka.