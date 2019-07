Serena Williams Is Going To Keep Fighting For Equality — All The Way To The Grave

The comment the reporter referred to by King , an advocate for gender equality known for winning the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” competition, came back in June. King had discussed the importance of being fully committed to being an athlete to win championships, referencing Williams’ trouble with her knee and King’s own struggles as she aged past 40. But, then her advice took a sharp turn. "She's got business, a baby, she's trying to help gender equity, particularly for women of color… [It makes winning a Slam] much harder,” King said of Williams, according to Metro. King added that it’s “just a wish I have, it’s not fair to her, but I wish she would just make a commitment for the next year and a half to two years” to tennis.