Serena Williams Is A Mother & Champion In Her Rule-Breaking French Open Look

Black female athletes and women across sports have all been ridiculed for their outfits , hair, and nail choices throughout the years in the way men and many white female athletes are not. They are over-sexualized and over-criticized for their style choices when it really should be just about the game. So when Williams hits the court in a mostly black outfit, by a Black designer for a brand called Off-White, like the color Giudicelli has deemed unacceptable, it is her graceful way of flipping off the system trying to keep one of the greatest athletes of our time down.