"What we always said, and it's even in the movie, is not that we're better than them. We're just as entertaining, but we never said we're better. They have androgens we don't have, so we're not going to beat the top guys; we never said we're going to. [John] McEnroe just wants a match with Serena, that's why he keeps bringing it up. The guys keep bringing it up because it's about them. Have you ever noticed when a woman athlete competes in a male arena how much attention we get? Like when Annika Sörenstam tried to make the PGA Tour at the Colonial at Fort Worth, TX? I watched it on purpose, and every frame was her, except for like one or two minutes, and that's just because she was playing against men.