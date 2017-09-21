It should come as little surprise that female athletes often face dramatic pay disparities. (All while being disrespected for having the powerful, graceful, hard-earned physiques that contribute to their next-level talent.)
Over time, a number of women have pushed the gatekeepers of their sports to recognize and compensate the talent of the people who have dedicated much of their lives to competing. Despite several successes, however, the showdowns over airtime, prize purses, training and match conditions, and all around respect continue.
Here's a look at five moments over time where change was made, even in the face of stark divides.