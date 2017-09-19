If you haven't called your mom lately, we have to warn you — Serena Williams may just inspire you to pick up the phone.
On Tuesday, Williams posted a heartwarming letter to her mom on Reddit (where else?), in which she thanked her for being such a wonderful role model and asked her to promise to "continue to help."
Williams, who gave birth to her first child with Alexis Ohanian on September 1, opened up about how becoming a mom has given her even more appreciation for her own mother.
"You are one of the strongest women I know," she began the letter.
Williams addressed the sexism she has faced as a woman in sports, and expressed her admiration that her mother remained calm in the face of so much hatred.
"It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports — that I belong in Men's — because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it)," she wrote. "But mom, I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman."
"You are so classy, I only wish I could take your lead," she wrote, adding that she has tremendous gratitude for her mother for being such a solid example to her and, in turn, her baby.
"Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as challenges — ones that I enjoy," she wrote. "I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had. Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly."
