A Reality Star Had The Best Response When Asked If She Would Breastfeed

PSA: Whether or not someone chooses to breastfeed their child is their own business. But don't take our word for it — take it from reality star Cameran Eubanks, who recently took to Instagram to address followers who have asked how she'll feed her baby.
The Southern Charm star, who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Jason Wimberly, posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday, in which she sounds off on the question that seems to be on her followers' minds.
"Y’all are about to drive me to drink," she said in the video. "If I get one more message asking me if I plan on breastfeeding my child, I’m going to delete my Instagram account forever."
"First of all, it is none of your dang business how I plan to feed my child, but to answer everyone’s questions so they will shut their yappers, yes, of course I plan on breastfeeding my child," she continued.
Again, not that it's anyone else's business, but if breastfeeding doesn't work out, she obviously still intends to feed her child, one way or another.
"If that doesn’t work I will then pump, and if the pumping doesn’t work then I will happily stick a bottle of formula in my baby’s mouth and she will turn out just fine just like I did, and thousands, probably millions of other children," she said. "If the formula doesn’t work then I will go to Chick-fil-A and get a number three value size, put that in a blender and spoon-feed her."
"And I’m fairly certain she’s going to like that because it’s pretty much the only thing she’s been eating for the past nine months anyways."
You get the point — of course Eubanks has a plan in place to feed her future baby. The jury's out on whether or not plans A and B will work the way she wants them to, but that'll be her business when the time comes.
