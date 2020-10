Naomi Osaka Is The Embodiment Of Black Excellence — On Court & Off

Two years ago, Osaka was the shy kid who covered her eyes with her visor so people wouldn’t see her cry after she beat her hero — the GOAT, Serena Williams — to nab her first Grand Slam title under circumstances overshadowed by racism and sexism (specifically due to questionable calls made by official Carlos Ramos). Back then, you could tell Osaka would rather be anywhere than in the spotlight. By this September, though, she was a mature, self-assured young woman who stood up to ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi when he asked, “You had seven matches, seven masks, seven names… what was the message you wanted to send?” Osaka looked straight at him, with her signature steely gaze and unwavering composure, and said bluntly, “Well, what was the message you got, is more the question. I feel like the point was to make people start talking.”