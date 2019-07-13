This Is How Many Men Think They Could Win A Point Off Serena Williams

On Saturday afternoon, Serena Williams will step onto Wimbledon's Centre Court on finals day for the 11th time. If she defeats Romanian player Simona Halep, she'll claim an eighth Wimbledon title and an historic 24th Grand Slam title – equalling the all-time record held by Australia's Margaret Court.
At this stage in her career, Williams isn't just one of the greatest tennis players in history; she's one of the greatest athletes, full stop. She's also a sports fashion pioneer who's consistently had to overcome sexism and racism to become the icon that she is today.
And yet, according to a new YouGov poll, one in eight British men reckon they could win a point against her.
One in eight men (12%) say they could win a point in a game of tennis against 23 time grand slam winner Serena Williams https://t.co/q0eNBjn7Vu pic.twitter.com/3InBOWdYwh— YouGov (@YouGov) July 12, 2019
Whereas 12 percent of men reckon they possess the tennis skills to take a point off Williams, just three percent of women think the same.
Sadly, YouGov didn't poll people on whether they think they could win a point off Roger Federer, so we can't really tell if a large number of British men are over-estimating their own sporting abilities or under-estimating Serena's.
But let's be real, it's a probably a little bit of both, and the internet is definitely calling them out.
Hello MEN. Serena Williams► Serves 4 ACES in a row @ Wimbledon 2012 https://t.co/vsUga8SICP— suzanne moore (@suzanne_moore) July 12, 2019
Would pay money to see Serena launch balls at these rather deluded men. Could be a great charity event @Wimbledon! https://t.co/St3UxHX5jP— Dr Vicky Forster (@vickyyyf) July 12, 2019
Imagine how good this would be as a TV show though, deluded men trying to beat Serena Williams at tennis... @Channel4 what u sayin??? https://t.co/mOzZuRyzww— iona (@ionaweener) July 12, 2019
Seriously men for the vast majority of you if you’re playing against Serena Williams, absolute best case scenario when she serves is you cry but don’t visibly shit yourself.— James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 12, 2019
And Williams' friend Chrissy Teigen had the perfect response.
please @serenawilliams WE NEED TO SEE THIS please please please I would like to cry of laughter https://t.co/DL5blewKQK— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2019
Williams herself has yet to share her thoughts on the poll, presumably because she has a little thing called a Wimbledon final to prepare for.
But earlier this year, she revealed what she wants her one-year-old daughter, Olympia, to know about strength, saying: "I want her to know that being strong is never easy. Not in this world we are living in. Standing up for yourself is not going to be easy, but it’s always eventually respected. Those are the people who’ve made a difference in this world, people that stand up for what’s right."
Amen to that.
