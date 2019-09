Meet Naomi Osaka, Tennis' New Champ

On Saturday, Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, earning her first Grand Slam title at just 20 years old. It was a controversial match after Williams sustained three code violations , and as a result, Osaka was robbed of the opportunity to properly celebrate her victory. But Osaka, who has fan-girled over Williams since she was a young kid, remained poised. "For me, I'm always going to remember the Serena that I love. It doesn't change anything for me," she said in a post-game press conference. "She was really nice to me at the net and on the podium. I don't really see what would change."