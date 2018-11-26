I Make $102,000 & I Left A Job When I Found Out I Was Underpaid

"I began to look for other roles, mostly because I felt like my career would get stuck if I stayed. I found a role that would help move me in the direction I wanted to go, and I tried to negotiate, but they wouldn't budge past $55,000. I later learned that a male peer was making $69,000, but I kept my head down and worked harder to see if I could get a promotion and raise. After about a year in the role, I got a raise that brought my salary to $64,000. This was around the time that my company did a pay adjustment for women throughout the company, so I'm not sure if the raise was based on merit.