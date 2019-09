Enough About Roseanne — Let's Talk About Channing Dungey

Just as quickly as Roseanne restarted on ABC after over a decade off the air, it’s over. The chances of it coming back again are slim, thanks to the hateful tweets of its star and creator, Roseanne Barr. On Tuesday, Barr responded to an article posted on a conspiracy theory website by comparing former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape. She later deleted her comments and tweeted that she was leaving Twitter and issued an apology. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” she said. But it’s likely that she was only sorry because she got wind of what was coming next. Her show was canceled within hours. But rather than talk about Barr’s misuse of the internet — I can’t imagine being both racist and lacking the discernment not to read conspiracy theory websites — I would much rather get into the Black woman who quickly implemented the consequences of those actions: Channing Dungey.