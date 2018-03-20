While that kind of inclusion is a solid step forward, the comedy then forces its legacy characters to talk through behaviors they might not be used to or approve of. It’s completely understandable a cisgendered, straight couple in their mid-60s like Dan, who hails from the ultra-macho world of drywall installation, and Roseanne wouldn’t exactly be comfortable with their grandson walking around in dresses or painting his nails. That is a reality of our country right now. But, the pair still loves their grandkid, so they keep trying to connect with the open-hearted little boy. We get hints of this dynamic in premiere “Twenty Years To Life,” when Mark adorably tells Dan, “I like your nail polish, Grandpa.” “That’s drywall, son.” This is the kind of curmudgeonly intergenerational humor sitcoms live on.