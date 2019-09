Of course, this isn't the first time that This Is Us has reminded fans that love isn't a cure-all for life's problems — and it's certainly not one for mental health issues. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) struggles with addiction, even though he is seemingly a happy family man very much in love with his wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Kevin (Justin Hartley), a famous actor who appears to have it all, spirals from his own addiction issues after he gets back together with his ex-wife, Sofie (Alexandra Breckenridge).