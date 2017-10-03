According to tweets from star Mandy Moore and two of the show's writers, Tuesday's season 2 episode "A Manny-Splendored Thing" will feature so many emotionally draining mom and dad moments that it might be best to save your parents the heartache.
Writer Elizabeth Berger revealed that the episode was definitely hard on her real-life dad, who, unsurprisingly, was just affected by Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson as we all are.
"I showed my dad a sneak peak of tonight's episode of #thisisus and @MiloVentimiglia nearly broke him," she tweeted. "Fair warning to #hideyourdads."
Berger isn't alone in the sentiment. Co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker said that this wasn't just an episode that would break your dads: It was here to emotionally destroy mothers, too, thanks to tough scenes between Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore).
Things between @TheMandyMoore and @ChrissyMetz get pretty real too. #hideyourmoms #thisisus," tweeted Aptaker.
Just a friendly reminder to the This Is Us writing staff that it's never too late to have Jack's death be "just a dream," preferably a dream in which Kate has a music residency in Vegas and William (Ron Cephas Jones) miraculously beat cancer.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Jack waking up from a disturbing nightmare is going to happen. Instead, This Is Us will continue its crusade to make us cry over difficult family dynamics. Fortunately, Moore says it won't all be sad: her onscreen daughter does belt out a song in the new episode.
"Ooof. Mom + daughters. Complicated stuff & this episode really tapped into that for me. Oh and @ChrissyMetz sings!! Don’t miss it."
Well, you heard Moore: Don't miss This Is Us, but maybe don't invite your mom and dad over for a viewing party this time.
