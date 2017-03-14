Story from TV Shows

All The Couples On This Is Us, Ranked

Elena Nicolaou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
To put it simply, This Is Us is a show about relationships. With boundless patience, the show examines interpersonal relationships from every possible angle. We see, for example, why Rebecca was motivated to give Randall extra attention growing up, and why Kevin responded with such pent-up resentment.
In addition to inter-Pearson dynamics, This Is Us deftly peers into monogamous pairings (and failings). From William and Jesse to Sophie and Kevin, This Is Us shows couples at every stage.
But something we can all agree on? Some of ‘em are better than others. Here’s the definitive ranking of the couples of This Is Us.
Read These Stories Next:
Heartbreaking Movies You Should Never Watch Alone
The Viral Words You Need To Know
Romantic Movie Quotes To Use In Your Wedding Speech

More from TV

R29 Original Series