To put it simply, This Is Us is a show about relationships. With boundless patience, the show examines interpersonal relationships from every possible angle. We see, for example, why Rebecca was motivated to give Randall extra attention growing up, and why Kevin responded with such pent-up resentment.
In addition to inter-Pearson dynamics, This Is Us deftly peers into monogamous pairings (and failings). From William and Jesse to Sophie and Kevin, This Is Us shows couples at every stage.
But something we can all agree on? Some of ‘em are better than others. Here’s the definitive ranking of the couples of This Is Us.