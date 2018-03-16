It's like all my dreams are coming true at once. First, Sabrina The Teenage Witch is getting a rebrand for Netflix starring Kiernan Shipka, and now The Hollywood Reporter reports that Melissa Joan Hart's other '90s coming of age project, Clarissa Explains It All, is in talks for a reboot at Nickelodeon — starring Hart herself.
Similar to Fuller House, this Clarissa Explains It All reboot would follow original protagonist Clarissa Darling as a mother. Creator Mitchell Kriegman will possibly return to write and executive produce the reboot, with Hart executive producing via Hartbreak Films. Hopefully this means the show's format, with Darling talking to the camera about her daily struggles, will just be updated to be more about motherhood and family rather than boys and school. The '90s animations and clothing is, of course, still necessary.
Hart described her time on Sabrina The Teenage Witch as the best years of her life, but is skeptical about the reboot.
"I think our show was about magic and family, and I think the new one — it sounds like, I have no idea — but the new one is going to be more about witchcraft, dark stuff," she said at the Sabrina the Teenage Witch panel at Los Angeles Comic-Con in October. "I think it sounds more Buffy the Vampire Slayer than it does Sabrina, so I think it will appeal to a different kind of audience and be a totally different show."
Her hesitation about Sabrina suggests that Clarissa will strive to stay true to its nostalgia, or at least stay true to the show's original themes. Most notably, it was the first time a Nickelodeon show had a female lead, so bringing it back now in the era of women's empowerment in entertainment is especially poignant. It's unknown who from Darling's original family will stick around for the reboot — I'd definitely be interested to see how she and her brother Ferguson (Jason Zimbler) bicker as adults — but I trust whatever Hart and the rest of the gange (potentially) come up with. The Hollywood Reporter says the deal hasn't been finalized, but if they're waiting on my approval, I'm all in.
