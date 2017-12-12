Calling all Fuller House fans: The trailer for season 3 just dropped and it looks like loads of fun.
The trailer promises all of the things we love most about the show, including "hugs, original dance numbers, and cute babies with dogs." If there's something we'll never grow tired of, it's cute babies with dogs.
It also looks like the Tanner-Fuller crew will be taking on Tokyo, Japan. We see Aunt Stephanie, D.J., Kimmie, and the kiddos rush out from Narita airport and get caught up in the bustling Japanese city.
The trailer also teases a possible new love interest for D.J. She's still reeling from losing her husband and father of her children, but as we learned last season, she may be ready to settle down again. We see an as-yet unnamed love interest get down on one knee in front of the Tanner-Fuller matriarch, while another suitor stares longingly at her in a beautiful Japanese garden.
There's also a waterfall jump, a live alligator (totally not terrifying at all!), and a three-piece band comprised of the original Full House men, Uncle Jesse, Uncle Joey, and Dad Danny Tanner. We're excited to find out why they're singing together.
We also see plenty of the family cuddles we remember from the original. Lots of shots of D.J., Aunt Stephanie, and Kimmie all locked in embrace — even on a roller coaster. Fuller House continues the original show's tradition of making family time seem like just as much fun as it is difficult, and yet it still manages to wrap up all of life's problems into a tidy little bow by the end of every episode. It's certainly not realistic, but it does remind us to keep things in perspective.
You can check out all the action in the trailer below. Fuller House season 3 premieres on Netflix on December 22 (despite earlier reports), just in time for holiday binge-watching.
