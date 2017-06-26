Full House had eight seasons of family fun, and now its Netflix spin-off Fuller House is catching up. While the show still has a ways to go, you can look forward to even more of Kimmy (Andrea Barber), D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), and Stephanie's (Jodie Sweetin) shenanigans when the show returns for season 3. Now, we have a release date for the upcoming season, and according to Cameron Bure's new Instagram post, the show is dropping new episodes on a very special date for the Tanner clan: the 30th anniversary of Full House's pilot episode.
Fuller House reunited the stars of the original ABC sitcom, so it's only fitting that the show celebrates its third season on Full House's 30th anniversary. Cameron Bure, who portrayed eldest Tanner sister D.J. on both sitcoms, shared the important date with her Instagram followers. Choosing a funny pic of the original cast of Full House — which includes occasional Fuller House guest stars Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos — Cameron Bure wrote:
"Mark your calendars for September 22nd! Not only will Full House turn 30 years old- but @fullerhouse Season 3 (part 1) will also premiere on @netflix!!! #ThrowBack #FirstNineEpisodes#Part1"
The series first announced that season 3 was coming in 2017 back in December, with a cute video of the cast passing along Christmas presents. However, we didn't get a real answer about when, exactly, the show would drop its third season on Netflix.
We're all for opening gifts early. @fullerhouse Season 3 - arriving in 2017. pic.twitter.com/L4hhOq4P9A— Netflix US (@netflix) December 25, 2016
Fans are stoked about the new season, and taking to Cameron Bure's Instagram comments to share their love for both the spin-off and original series:
No word yet on when we can expect the back half of season 3 to drop on Netflix, but at least we'll have nine episodes to binge this fall while we wait.
