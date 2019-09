When ABC announced Roseanne would return to television after 21 years off the air, no one was exactly surprised. The biggest TV trend of the 2017-2018 season was brand new military dramas, which felt like a major olive branch to the conservative, blue collar white voters in middle America who helped Trump win the White House in 2016. Those same voters, who were comfortable with proposals like a Mexican boarder wall and a shut-down of Muslim immigrants, can easily see themselves reflected in the conservative, blue collar middle Americans that make up the Conner family. After all, Roseanne star Roseanne Barr has proudly said her famed character would be a Trump supporter.