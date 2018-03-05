This is unfortunate, since the reboot is actually making a few steps towards the future. D.J. Conner (Michael Fishman) will have a biracial daughter named Mary Conner (Jayden Rey), while the son of Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) will be a little boy named Mark (Ames McNamara), who enjoys dressing in feminine clothing like dresses and skirts. Characters like Mary and Mark make the Conners look like a 2018 family, but, they barely appear in the trailer. On top of that, teases of what these childrens' progressive additions could mean for a show like Roseanne are avoided in favor of folksy conversations about money.