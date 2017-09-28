Thing only thing that brings Will and Grace back together is Lila and Ben meeting nearly two decades later in college, when they move in across the dormitory hall from each other in the same way their parents had so many years before. “Finale” closes with Will and Grace revealing their kids are now getting married. The pair’s other best friends, Karen Walker (Megan Mullally) and Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes), are living out their golden years together after Jack was named the sole beneficiary of the late Beverly Leslie’s (Leslie Jordan) vast fortune. Karen would be penniless on her own, since she divorced her rich husband Stan, who had actually borrowed all of his money. The last shot shows the four friends toasting to family.