It’s Official: Will & Grace Is Returning To Television

In a move that seems too good to be true, today NBC confirmed that the hit show Will & Grace will return for a 10-episode stint. As Deadline reports, the network announced the reboot as a part of a presentation at the Television Critics Association. A promotional video, replete with all your favorite characters from the Will & Grace 'verse, accompanied the announcement. There have been whispers of a reboot for the popular lat- '90s sitcom since September 2016, when the cast banded together for a short video on the election. In October, Variety reported that the election promo inspired talk of an honest-to-goodness revival. And according to NBC, the series is a go. The four main cast members — Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes — will return as well as Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the co-creators of the show, for the so-called "ninth season" of the series. "We started talking with Mutchnick and Kohan about producing new episodes right after they shot the secret reunion show back in September, and the fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons," Jennifer Salke, the president of NBC Entertainment, said at the presentation. NBC Entertainment chair Robert Greenblatt had sweet sentiments to share on the news. He said, "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs." Indeed, the hit NBC show, which is still in syndication today, feels more necessary than ever. Here's to hoping the revival debuts as soon as possible, although NBC has yet to announce an air date for the new season. (From the language of the presentation, it seems Mutchnick and Kohan have yet to even start writing the new episodes.)
