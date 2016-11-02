Will & Grace could soon return to television screens, and they're doing their best to stay abreast of the national conversation. The cast hasn't been shy about their support for Hillary Clinton, creating a scene in favor of the candidate in late September.
Now, they've returned with a song. The tune, a parody of West Side Story's "Officer Krupke," was changed to be satirical of the 2016 presidential election. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes all took the stage at a Hillary Clinton fundraiser in Los Angeles.
Vlogger Randy Rainbow provided the new lyrics, which included both pro-Clinton changes and digs at Donald Trump, according to EW.
“Our country’s kind of crazy, but still you give us faith," the quartet sings. "That’s why we’re with you November 8th!”
And then they sing about Trump, "We don’t know how he got here, can’t wait till he is gone / Hope he doesn’t sue us for this song!”
Watch them perform, below.
