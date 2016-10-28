Last month, the Will & Grace cast members led us to believe for a second that they were working on a reboot. It turned out they'd actually gotten together to create a skit about the election. But now, Variety reports that a revival really is in discussion.
NBC wants its sister studio Universal Television to produce the series. It would include 10 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The election video's popularity may have inspired the idea. None of the cast members have signed on though, so it's not clear if it's going to happen yet.
NBC wants its sister studio Universal Television to produce the series. It would include 10 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The election video's popularity may have inspired the idea. None of the cast members have signed on though, so it's not clear if it's going to happen yet.
Will & Grace last aired in 2006. When it began in 1998, it marked a huge step forward for LGBT representation on TV. It'd be interesting to see how it might adapt to the changes society has gone through since then.
Advertisement