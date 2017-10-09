Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sofia Vergara
Pop Culture
This Old Gordon Ramsay Video Has People Worried
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More from Sofia Vergara
Wellness
Sofia Vergara Got A Mammogram & She Wants You To, Too
Kasandra Brabaw
Oct 9, 2017
Pop Culture
Forbes' Top-Paid TV Actress List Is Refreshingly Diverse
Meghan De Maria
Sep 26, 2017
Fashion
Sofia Vergara’s Son Manolo Is A Model
Channing Hargrove
Sep 18, 2017
Fashion
Sofia Vergara's New Company Is Raising Money For Female Entr...
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has launched an underwear company that will fund the businesses of female entrepreneurs all over the world. EBY
by
Caitlin Flynn
Pop Culture
Sofia Vergara Isn't Thrilled About Doing Naked Photoshoots
Sofia Vergara may exude confidence, but she's not all that thrilled with getting naked for photo shoots. According to Vergara's new interview with Women's
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Working On A Movie Together
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have moved into a new step of celebrity couplehood — working on a project together. Entertainment Tonight reports that
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Joe Manganiello's B-Day Message To Sofia Vergara Is So Sweet
If it's not on social media, it didn't happen, right? That's doubly true for celebrities, who often come under fire if they don't wish their S.O.s a happy
by
Christopher Luu
Hair
Sofia Vergara Just Got A Bangin' New 'Do & We Cannot Ge...
Stop the presses! Sofia Vergara has bangs. I repeat, Sofia Vergara is now a proud wearer of forehead fringe, and the look is almost too hot to handle.
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Sofia Vergara Says Her Trip To Rome Is Hot For The Wrong Reasons
Sofia Vergara is, like all great content producers, always on the lookout for some good content. If you're travelling a foreign country, you're basically
by
Michael Hafford
Celebrity Couples
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Couple Goals
There are plenty of adorable celebrity couples out there, but Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello might just take the cake. The duo has so many cute
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Joe Manganiello, Budding Author, Literally Wrote Sofia Vergara A ...
We say "couples goals" all the time, especially when it comes to celebrity pairs. Their lives, to the public, appear to be perfect and full of
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment News
Sofia Vergara Filed An Injunction To Stop Her Ex From Using Their...
Remember when two frozen, un-gestated embryos became the plaintiffs in a right-to-live lawsuit? It's been a few months that Sofia Vergara and ex Nick
by
Amelia Edelman
Pop Culture
Sofia Vergara Used To Look JUST Like Kim Kardashian
Sofia Vergara and Kim Kardashian are two very separate people. In fact, their spheres don't really intersect — unless Kim K. is planning on making a
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
This Is Why Sofia Vergara Loved Dolly Parton's Cleavage Joke
The Screen Actors Guild Awards may lack a comedic host, but luckily Dolly Parton arrived in a metallic gold getup to spice things up. And Sofia Vergara
by
Morgan Baila
Beauty
Ariel Winter: How I Learned To Love My Body & Silence The Haters
The following is an interview with Modern Family star Ariel Winter, the ambassador for Dove's #SpeakBeautiful campaign, which launches today. As told to
by
Ariel Winter
TV Shows
Sofía Vergara Doesn't See The Problem With Playing A Stereotype
While Modern Family star Sofía Vergara is considered a pioneer, as an actress of Colombian descent who also happens to be the highest-earning woman on
by
Suzannah Weiss
Health Trends
How Is It Even Possible For Sofía Vergara’s Embryos To Sue Her? A...
The already-unusual legal battle over Modern Family actress Sofía Vergara’s frozen embryos reached a surprising new chapter on Tuesday — when the
by
I. Glenn Cohen
Entertainment News
Update: Sofia Vergara's Lawyer Comments On Claims That She Is Bei...
Sofia Vergara's lawyer, Fred Silberberg, has issued a statement to Us Weekly regarding recent claims that the actress is being sued by her own embryos,
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Sofia Vergara Helped Ariel Winter Accept Her Body
It turns out, Sofia Vergara isn't just a supportive costar to Ariel Winter onscreen — she has her Modern Family kin's back in real life, too. Winter,
by
Shannon Carlin
Entertainment News
Sofia Vergara's Embryo Lawsuit Just Got So Sordid
We didn't think it possible, but Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb's legal battle just became even more upsetting. And frankly, it's hard to root for either
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Sofia Vergara Is A Dental School Dropout
We've been learning all sorts of surprising things about actresses' former lives lately. Last week, we discovered that Emily Blunt was almost a pop star.
by
Suzannah Weiss
Pop Culture
Sofia Vergara Didn't Want To Date Joe Manganiello
While some couples fall in love at first sight (or maybe that's just Victoria and David Beckham), others take time to grow on each other. Sofia Vergara
by
Suzannah Weiss
TV Shows
Sofia Vergara Makes HOW MUCH More Than Kaley Cuoco?
When you hear about the massive paychecks that actors rake in on the small screen, you have to wonder why they would even think of stepping foot on a
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Sofia Vergara On The Downside Of Social Media For Women
It's easy to feel stressed out by the barrage of images and information scrolling through your social media feeds. And apparently the social media
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Proof Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Have Always Been A Perfect ...
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are pretty easy on the eyes. The Magic Mike XXL star and his Modern Family wife both also have pretty impressive social
by
Morgan Baila
Pop Culture
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Continue To Serve Up Relationship...
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, arguably Hollywood's most attractive couple, celebrated their two-year anniversary Wednesday in the most relatable way
by
Nia Howe-Smith
Pop Culture
Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Raise The Bar On Romantic Sundays
Think you had a romantic weekend date? Maybe you did. But the question is: How does it compare to the way that newly(ish)weds Joe Manganiello and Sofia
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Pop Culture
Jacob Tremblay Puts The Charm On Sofia Vergara With A Throwback
Jacob Tremblay, the cutest tiny human on earth, has out-cuted himself — again. On Monday, the mini gent posted a photo collage of himself and Sofia
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Pop Culture
Sofia Vergara Just Got Super Honest About Fertility After 40
Sofia Vergara may not be a role model when it comes to her thoughts on diversity and sexism. But apparently she does have some refreshingly real things to
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Pop Culture
Is This How Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Keep Things Interesting?
Sofia Vergara is presenting at the Oscars tonight. She teased her appearance on Instagram yesterday along with another special surprise: her handsome
by
Lauren Le Vine
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted