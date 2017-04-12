Sofia Vergara Says Her Trip To Rome Is Hot For The Wrong Reasons

Sofia Vergara found herself holed up in a hotel room in Rome with a fever so severe it caused her face to flush. Is that content? Not only did she make it content, she turned it into a product idea. That's how the celeb mind works. While the rest of us are like, "Durr, how do I get healthy so I can continue reading cool articles on the web?" Celebs are like, "This fever has caused me to levitate out of myself and become a pure purveyor of products. Would you like to buy some blush? My cheeks will be your blush."