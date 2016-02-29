Sofia Vergara Just Got Super Honest About Fertility After 40

Sofia Vergara may not be a role model when it comes to her thoughts on diversity and sexism. But apparently she does have some refreshingly real things to say regarding pregnancy during declining fertility years.
The actress, who arrived at the 2016 Oscar Awards without new husband Joe Manganiello, got frank on the subject of conceiving a kiddo in the March issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia. “I cannot just expect anything natural anymore,” the 43-year-old Modern Family actress reportedly revealed.
"We’ll see what happens," she added. "It’s not something that doesn’t let us sleep. But it’s not something I am completely opposed to."
Vergara has a 23-year-old son from her first marriage, Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara. Manganiello, 39, has no children. But while it's clear that a Vergara-Manganiello baby would be absolutely adorable, it's also nice to hear a high-profile actress open up about what women of a certain age are up against when it comes to getting pregnant.
