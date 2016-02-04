Sofia Vergara's Quotes About Diversity & Being Objectified Are Pretty Disappointing

Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid woman on TV. That's a powerful position, but it doesn't sound like she'll be using her influence to promote women's rights in Hollywood.
The Modern Family star made some less than progressive comments in her new interview with The EDIT. In fact, Vergara seems to be more concerned with aging and looking like an "old stripper" than pushing for more diversity in Hollywood or protecting women's rights.
While diversity is a hot topic in the film and TV industry right now, Vergara told The EDIT that she doesn't "dare" complain, given her own success as a Latina actress.
“I’m really not one to complain," she said. "I mean, seriously, how dare I! Here I am on prime-time television with this stupid accent, I can’t trash anyone. It would be so ungrateful of me because, trust me, I’ve been treated like a queen. Of course [the opportunities] can’t compare to an American or Caucasian woman’s, but things are changing. The problem is not the networks or directors: it’s that there aren’t enough writers creating things for Latinos. Once we have more Latinos writing, that’s when things may really start to change…”
In addition to making that self-deprecating "stupid accent" comment, she seemed to reinforce the idea that her character, Gloria, perpetuates a stereotype.
“I’m not afraid of them [stereotypes], and they don’t have to be bad, either," she said. "I mean, Gloria is an amazing character: a really good woman with this hilarious accent, so why criticize her for being a stereotype? Plus, all the Latinas I know are loud, they dress sexy, and are really involved with their families: that’s Gloria!”
Vergara also isn't one to complain about being objectified. If anything, she thinks women are too sensitive to things like being catcalled.
“I’ve never understood why women get so offended [by being objectified]," she admitted. "I just don’t believe in all that drama, which is why I’ve made a whole joke out of it. I am secure enough not to take it all that seriously, and I like to laugh at myself."
She's also worried about not being catcalled.
"Watching myself age on-screen is awful!" she added. "There is nothing more disturbing than watching an episode of Modern Family from the first season, then one from seven years later. It just makes me want to kill myself, but what can I do? I’ll be sad when the wolf whistles stop."
Oh dear. Listen, Vergara is entitled to her opinions. We're entitled to feel disappointed by them. Why let men think it's okay to treat us like meat? Why not champion for more diversity by hiring Latino or Latina writers? Why not get some perspective?
