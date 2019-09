Is This How Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Keep Things Interesting?

Sofia Vergara is presenting at the Oscars tonight. She teased her appearance on Instagram yesterday along with another special surprise: her handsome husband Joe Manganiello would be attending with her. Unfortunately, when Vergara met up with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before the show tonight, she told Seacrest that Manganiello had to back out at the last second because of a TV show he's shooting. Darn it. A day with a Joe Manganiello sighting is a day with an extra special ray of sharp-jawed sunshine.