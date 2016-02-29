Is This How Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Keep Things Interesting?

Sofia Vergara is presenting at the Oscars tonight. She teased her appearance on Instagram yesterday along with another special surprise: her handsome husband Joe Manganiello would be attending with her. Unfortunately, when Vergara met up with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet before the show tonight, she told Seacrest that Manganiello had to back out at the last second because of a TV show he's shooting. Darn it. A day with a Joe Manganiello sighting is a day with an extra special ray of sharp-jawed sunshine.
Even though we weren't able to get a Jofia appearance and joint interview, Vergara did drop a tasty tidbit during her talk with Seacrest. Ryan mentioned that he recently saw an interview during which Manganiello did an impression of Vergara. "He does that all the time," Vergara said. "He talks to me with my accent all the time."
Seacrest then asked how Vergara would rate Manganiello's impersonation. "He does it great. I laugh all the time. When he wants to tell me something bad, he says it in my accent so I can't be mean," Vergara laughs.
Oh, and that interview where Manganiello does the impression of Vergara? Don't worry; we've found it for you.
