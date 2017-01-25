Sofía Vergara Doesn’t See The Problem With Playing A Stereotype

While Modern Family star Sofía Vergara is considered a pioneer, as an actress of Colombian descent who also happens to be the highest-earning woman on TV, she's also been criticized for playing roles that embody stereotypes of Latinas. But to her, the actress recently explained, her Modern Family character isn't just a caricature of a culture — she's based on real people. "What's wrong with being a stereotype? Gloria's character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Colombia, like me. They love color, prints and shoes… It upsets me when Latinos complain about Gloria," Vergara told HOLA! USA, according to E! News. "I am grateful for the opportunity because the gringos have let me in with this strong accent I have," she added. "Eight years ago, nobody had an accent like this on television." This isn't the first time Vergara has implied that Modern Family did her a favor in casting her. "I’m really not one to complain," she told The EDIT in an interview published last year. "I mean, seriously, how dare I! Here I am on prime-time television with this stupid accent, I can’t trash anyone." She also addressed the issue of stereotypes in that interview: "Plus, all the Latinas I know are loud, they dress sexy, and are really involved with their families: That’s Gloria!" Of course, there's nothing wrong with those traits. But it doesn't seem Vergara is doing her culture any favors by making such sweeping generalizations.
