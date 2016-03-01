Jacob Tremblay, the cutest tiny human on earth, has out-cuted himself — again. On Monday, the mini gent posted a photo collage of himself and Sofia Vergara. Two of the photos are throwbacks of the Room star and the Modern Family actress together on the set of Tremblay's first movie, The Smurfs 2 (to which Vergara lent her voice). Sofia looks smoking in red, and Jacob is a veritable nugget.
The other two pics are of the duo from Sunday evening's Oscars. There's a red carpet shot showing Vergara stunning in a navy gown and Tremblay looking very dapper in a tux. The other is a candid from inside the theater, and the looks they're exchanging are so adorable. And it sounds like the 9-year-old already knows just the right thing to say to the ladies. "I have aged SOOO much, but @SofiaVergara hasn't aged a day!" Tremblay — or, more likely, one of his sexy parents — captioned the post. What a sweetie.
Advertisement