It's official: Jacob Tremblay could not be any cuter or more charming.
The Room star took his act to Conan last night, where he revealed his fondness for looking sharp on the red carpet. Dressing up, you see, makes him feel like "the secret agent James Bond." Not to be confused with that other James Bond.
The nine-year-old also has a trio of facial expressions he likes to bust out on the red carpet. The first one, of course, is Zoolander's "Blue Steel." We're going to need a face-off with Quinlin Stiller.
As Conan pointed out, Tremblay's other looks, "Canadian Bacon" and "Maple Syrup," don't look much different from "Blue Steel." Maybe you have to be an actual Canadian to spot the subtleties. Either way, we're looking forward to seeing this cutie rock these expressions at the Oscars soon.
