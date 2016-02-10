Derek Zoolander may be a fictional character, but his signature look, "Blue Steel," is all too real.



Who hasn't stared into the mirror and thrown a few steel daggers at the reflection staring back? But still, Ben Stiller, who played the iconic Zoolander character, has long had the fiercest "Blue Steel" out there. That is, until last night.



At the Zoolander 2 movie premiere in New York City, Stiller was escorted by his family down the red carpet. In tow was his wife, Christine Taylor, who also stars in the film, and their kids, Ella and Quinlin Stiller.



The 10-year-old Quinlin was there for more than the premiere, though. It seems he was also there to show off his own "Blue Steel," presumably years in the making. Might he be the future of the cheekbone-emphasizing look? After all, he does come from a really, really, ridiculously, good-looking lineage.

