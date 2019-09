Jacob Tremblay & His Gorgeous Parents Ride To The Oscars In Style

Tremblay told ET back in January that his beautiful parents are "a little bit shy." But apparently they have a good sense of humor about all the attention their looks are getting. "It's kinda funny, 'cause now my mom calls my dad, 'Hot Dad,'" he said.Tonight on E!, Ryan Seacrest asked Tremblay about what his red carpet experience has been like. "I get to see lots of legs," he said of his pint-sized viewpoint. Tremblay also told Seacrest why his fist met Sylvester Stallone's face. (See: this Instagram .) "I punched him in the face because he took my spot in the best supporting male," Tremblay said. The clear message: Don't mess with Tremblay. He will kill you with cuteness.