Jacob Tremblay & His Gorgeous Parents Ride To The Oscars In Style

Jacob Tremblay may not have gotten an Oscar nomination for his work in Room, but he definitely won awards season with his super cute antics and super hot dad. Now, he's treating us to an extremely attractive Oscar night family photo.
Tremblay documented his ride to the show on Instagram with a photo that features not only his dad, but also his equally hot mom. His parents smize for the camera in the foreground, while he mugs in the way back. This is one for mantelpiece.
Tremblay told ET back in January that his beautiful parents are "a little bit shy." But apparently they have a good sense of humour about all the attention their looks are getting. "It's kinda funny, 'cause now my mum calls my dad, 'Hot Dad,'" he said.
Tonight on E!, Ryan Seacrest asked Tremblay about what his red carpet experience has been like. "I get to see lots of legs," he said of his pint-sized viewpoint. Tremblay also told Seacrest why his fist met Sylvester Stallone's face. (See: this Instagram.) "I punched him in the face because he took my spot in the best supporting male," Tremblay said. The clear message: Don't mess with Tremblay. He will kill you with cuteness.
