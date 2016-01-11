Young actor Jacob Tremblay, who starred in Room, is adorable. But his foxy dad might have stolen some of the red carpet spotlight at the 2016 Golden Globes. This is not a drill, you guys. The senior Tremblay is a superbabe. We have undeniable evidence.
Will Jacob Tremblay's dad (a goddamned POLICE DETECTIVE) be the "Michael Keaton's hot son" of this year's Globes? pic.twitter.com/1NrCWsnYGN— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 11, 2016
Also of import: This father is a police detective. (Be still, our beating hearts.) And this isn't the first time young Tremblay's dear old dad has graced the red carpet. Apparently, he's been out and about with his little boy with some consistency as of late. How could we possibly have missed this?
Advertisement
We need to talk about Jacob Tremblay's father. pic.twitter.com/1xyyHIvJB8— Ryan Lattanzio (@ryanlattanzio) January 8, 2016
Here's one more look at the dapper duo:
Hopefully, we'll be seeing more of both Tremblay dudes soon enough!
Advertisement