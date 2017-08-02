Sofia Vergara may exude confidence, but she's not all that thrilled with getting naked for photo shoots. According to Vergara's new interview with Women's Health, it's her reps who keep asking her to strip down.
The Modern Family star, who plays glamorous mom Gloria on the long-running sitcom, is on the cover of The Naked Issue of Women's Health, but insisted that she's not quite as in love with taking her clothes off as people might assume. Even her husband, Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello, wonders why she's tasked with getting naked so often.
"Joe's like, 'Fuck, you're going to be naked in everything now? Why?,'" Vergara joked to Women's Health. "I told [my rep], 'I'm going to be 45 years old! Stop putting me in naked things! Let me age with dignity!' People say, 'Oh, you look like you're in your 20s.' Well, it's not true. Our skin is different."
However, while the 45-year-old Hot Pursuit actress might not love showing off her body all the time, she's aware that it's important for women of her age to be visible in the media — no matter what they look like. She told the magazine:
"Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It's not like before, when it was just young girls."
This isn't the first time the sitcom star has achieved role model status. Her Modern Family co-star, Ariel Winter, told New York Magazine that it was Vergara who helped her be confident in her own skin.
"Working with Sofia Vergara and growing up with her was great, because she was, you know, a really amazing, curvy role model for me," Winter revealed to the outlet. "She helped me learn to accept the way I looked and love it and dress for it, and feel good about myself."
Vergara might not always feel like shedding her clothes, but she's definitely helping empower other women to feel good about themselves.
