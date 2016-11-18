It turns out, Sofia Vergara isn't just a supportive costar to Ariel Winter onscreen — she has her Modern Family kin's back in real life, too.
Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom, told New York magazine that it was Vergara who helped her accept her body just the way it is.
"Working with Sofia Vergara and growing up with her was great, because she was, you know, a really amazing, curvy role model for me," Winter said. "She helped me learn to accept the way I looked and love it and dress for it, and feel good about myself."
Winter has been open about the body shaming she's endured on Instagram since she turned 12 and, as she told Refinery29 back in October, "woke up and had a D-cup. I was completely different and a curvy girl." Back then, she also called Vergara a great role model who "helped [her] navigate being a curvy woman and being proud of it."
The young actress has been very vocal about shutting down the trolls, even becoming an ambassador for Dove's #SpeakBeautiful campaign, which looks to stand up against cyberbullying. Most recently, she spoke out against Donald Trump's treatment of women.
"I think it’s really disappointing that we’ve made so many strides toward promoting body positivity for women, and for men, and for empowering women," she said, "and he really kind of just tears it all down," she said on Entertainment Tonight.
Winter told New York, though, that the most important thing for her has been finding strength in herself.
"Over the years it was really depressing for me to feel that way. Looking back on it, the way I felt about myself and trying to change the way I was," Winter said about feeling ashamed of her body. "But when I started to accept it and move on, and realize the most important relationship I had was with myself, things really started to change for me."
