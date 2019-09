Update: Everyone Can Stop Trolling Ariel Winter & Her Body Now

This story was originally published June 22 at 5:10 p.m.Ariel Winter recently experienced one of the greatest accomplishments in a young person's life — graduating high school.The 18-year-old actress shared pictures from the event on Instagram. She had gold-and-white balloons, Pinterest-worthy table arrangements, and an elaborate cake. But all eyes weren't focused on the festivities. Instead, those eyes were glued to her outfit, according to the internet's reaction to her picture.It is far from the first time . As a writer at Mic points out , Winter constantly has to deal with gross, perverted, and rude comments on many of her photos. No post is spared by the harsh trolls on the internet. It seems that no matter how many times Winter claps back and defends herself (and women in general) nasty commenters still find their way back to her feed. Yahoo Style offered an analysis on why Winter is dressing "provocatively." The piece featured a quote from a psychologist saying her style of dress could be "self-esteem issues causing her to seek attention to fill the emotional holes." Whoa. All that over a girl showing off her figure in a dress?