Update: Everyone Can Stop Trolling Ariel Winter & Her Body Now

She wrote, "Dear sorry body-shamers, I looked HOT in that dress. And if you hate it, don't buy it. But please get a hobby. XOXO Ariel #EmbraceYourBody."
She followed up by sharing a quote from a friend and writing "Know your value. Remember who you are. Love yourself. You're perfect #stoptheshaming."
Amen to that.
Ariel Winter recently experienced one of the greatest accomplishments in a young person's life — graduating high school.
The 18-year-old actress shared pictures from the event on Instagram. She had gold-and-white balloons, Pinterest-worthy table arrangements, and an elaborate cake. But all eyes weren't focused on the festivities. Instead, those eyes were glued to her outfit, according to the internet's reaction to her picture.
It is far from the first time. As a writer at Mic points out, Winter constantly has to deal with gross, perverted, and rude comments on many of her photos. No post is spared by the harsh trolls on the internet. It seems that no matter how many times Winter claps back and defends herself (and women in general) nasty commenters still find their way back to her feed.
Yahoo Style offered an analysis on why Winter is dressing "provocatively." The piece featured a quote from a psychologist saying her style of dress could be "self-esteem issues causing her to seek attention to fill the emotional holes." Whoa. All that over a girl showing off her figure in a dress?
Couldn't be more grateful to @shanelle_gray & @davidbarrygray for throwing me the most amazing graduation party ever last night...the amount of love and support they've shown me for the past four years has been life changing.
@arielwinter1 @shanelle_gray @davidbarrygray I'm sure your family was very proud. Are we majoring in stripping?— Supreme Alerts (@supremealerts) June 22, 2016
@arielwinter1 @shanelle_gray @davidbarrygray you are a pretty girl but the way you are dressed does not make u look pretty. Not appropriate— JUL bal (@JULIABALTERA) June 22, 2016
In another recent photo, Winter is posing with a group of girlfriends, including actress Nikki Blonsky. She's wearing shorts, a tank top, and even has a fake tattoo.
She's wearing that outfit because she is filming a movie. But the comments are all about how she is dressed.
Even if she wasn't on set, have none of her followers ever been to Coachella?
Or Las Vegas?
Or the beach?
To shed light on just how much her body is talked about, she recently uploaded this absurdly photoshopped image of herself, poking fun at the exaggerated size of her breasts.
Trolling on the internet? That's definitely not one of them. It's time to give it a rest.