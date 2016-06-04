Ariel Winter may be best known for playing it straight as the overachieving middle child Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, but that doesn't mean she's afraid of dramatically changing her look in real life — or for the big screen.
In March, the natural brunette, who has spoken out eloquently in the past about the importance of body positivity, debuted her fun, new fiery-red hair and a rather badass new thigh tattoo on Instagram. But last night, she shared what may be her most surprising new look of all: A selfie revealing her total beauty transformation for a role in the upcoming movie Dog Years.
In a pic simply captioned, "Night shoots and nose rings," Winter sports a long scarlet wig, silver nose ring, pale porcelain skin, dark red lips, and heavily lined doe eyes — a far cry from how we're used to seeing the actress appear weekly on the hit ABC sitcom from which she first gained her notoriety.
In March, the natural brunette, who has spoken out eloquently in the past about the importance of body positivity, debuted her fun, new fiery-red hair and a rather badass new thigh tattoo on Instagram. But last night, she shared what may be her most surprising new look of all: A selfie revealing her total beauty transformation for a role in the upcoming movie Dog Years.
In a pic simply captioned, "Night shoots and nose rings," Winter sports a long scarlet wig, silver nose ring, pale porcelain skin, dark red lips, and heavily lined doe eyes — a far cry from how we're used to seeing the actress appear weekly on the hit ABC sitcom from which she first gained her notoriety.
Advertisement
The 18-year-old Winter, who is heading to UCLA this fall, has gone almost goth as part of her role in director-producer Adam Rifkin's dark comedy, which is filming now in Knoxville, TN. According to local news outlet WBIR, Winter will play an emotionally unstable young woman assigned to be the driver of an aging former movie star, played by Burt Reynolds.
When Reynold's character decides to bail on the tiny East Coast film festival he's attending, he convinces his conflicted driver (Winter) to take him on a soul-searching tour of the landmarks of his youth. And from the looks of Rifkin's behind-the-scenes Instagram, it's going to be one hell of a ride.
Advertisement