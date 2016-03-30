After dyeing her hair red earlier this month, Modern Family star Ariel Winter is showing off another major change. Last night, the actress debuted a badass new thigh tattoo — and sparked speculation that there could be even more where that came from.
"Peep tattoo 1 of 3 😈🙈 @_dr_woo_ is a master," Winter captioned the photo, in which she's wearing a black bodysuit, cut high to show off the mysterious design. There are no details on the other two tattoos she alluded to — or where they live on her body — just yet.
The 18-year-old actress first hinted about her new tattoo six days ago, with a photo on Instagram showing herself getting inked by L.A. artist Doctor Woo.
As of now, we can't tell what the tattoo represents. From afar, it looks like tiny script running along her hip, an example of the minimalist body art trend. Whether it has anything to do with her inspiring views on body positivity is yet to be seen.
What do you think of the actress' tattoo? Let us know in the comments.
