In a big Instagram reveal, Ariel Winter posted a video of a very big change. She's now a strawberry blonde! The color, which beautifully compliments her skin, is heavily red on top with flecks of blonde highlights around her face and low in her hair.
This is a dramatic change for Winter, who we've all known as a brunette since her debut on Modern Family in 2009. She smartly compliments the look with glossy pink lips, minimal eye make-up and sculpted light brown brows on top of a black turtleneck.
The change includes a haircut as well, with a fuller crown and thinned ends that are making her heart-shaped face look longer and narrower.
To pull off a look this daring and new takes some guts. Winter clearly has them and is clearly enamored of her new 'do. This is how you go red!
