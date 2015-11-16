This week, it's Ariel Winter who had some choice words for online trolls. The Modern Family actress responded to commenters who said she was "asking for it" after sharing a photo on Instagram in which she's sporting a swimsuit. The image that touched off the digital kerfuffle is innocent enough, showing Winter on a boat with her two adorable little nieces. The 17-year-old looks confident and happy to be out in the sunshine.
But haters quickly started piling on in the comments, saying Winter should "put some clothes on," among other things.
Supporters quickly stepped up in defense of the actress's choice to share the family photo, shutting down the bullies and sharing their own positive reactions. "Keep up your head and don't let these negative words get you dow," one user wrote. "You are beautiful and this is such a beautiful and sweet picture of you with your nieces." As of this morning, the post has garnered more than 55,000 likes.
Despite the fact that fans clearly had her back, Winters decided she wasn't going to let the haters off the hook. Shortly after the first photo started gathering comments, she posted a second image — with a powerful message.
Who knew that an innocent photo with my nieces would turn into this? The height of a girl's skirt or whatever she is wearing for that matter, does not imply what she is asking for. It sickens me to think at 17 years old, a photo of myself with my nieces is suggesting that I'm "asking for it". I typically never give power to the mean things people bravely say behind their computer screens on the Internet, but this is for the girls who are constantly bullied whether it be online or at school.. You are not asking for anything because of what you are wearing- you are expressing yourself and don't you ever think you deserve the negativity as the consequence to what you are wearing- YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. Celebrate you and don't let anyone's comments allow you to think less of yourself. Us girls have to stick together!!!!!!
Her post only picked up steam from there. "I typically never give power to the mean things people bravely say behind their computer screens on the Internet, but this is for the girls who are constantly bullied whether it be online or at school," she went on. "You are not asking for anything because of what you are wearing — you are expressing yourself and don't you ever think you deserve the negativity as the consequence to what you are wearing — YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. Celebrate you and don't let anyone's comments allow you to think less of yourself. Us girls have to stick together!!!!!!"
Anyone else have a lump in their throat over her awesome show of empowerment and solidarity? Winter is seriously wise — and strong — beyond her years, and we're glad that young women have her as a role model. (And maybe she could also let us know where she got that bathing suit, because it's super cute and we're coveting it hard.)