"Who knew that an innocent photo with my nieces would turn into this? The height of a girl's skirt or whatever she is wearing for that matter, does not imply what she is asking for," Winter shared. "It sickens me to think at 17 years old, a photo of myself with my nieces is suggesting that I'm 'asking for it.'"



Her post only picked up steam from there. "I typically never give power to the mean things people bravely say behind their computer screens on the Internet, but this is for the girls who are constantly bullied whether it be online or at school," she went on. "You are not asking for anything because of what you are wearing — you are expressing yourself and don't you ever think you deserve the negativity as the consequence to what you are wearing — YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. Celebrate you and don't let anyone's comments allow you to think less of yourself. Us girls have to stick together!!!!!!"



Anyone else have a lump in their throat over her awesome show of empowerment and solidarity? Winter is seriously wise — and strong — beyond her years, and we're glad that young women have her as a role model. (And maybe she could also let us know where she got that bathing suit, because it's super cute and we're coveting it hard.)

