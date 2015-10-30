Chloë Grace Moretz has received a lot of attention this week for her part in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Well, not really for her part so much as for her parts: Tabloids and outlets like The Huffington Post have put the focus on the 18-year-old actress' bikini-clad figure.
The actress has a message for everyone directing attention at her body, which she relayed loud and clear over social media earlier this week.
"Have noticed some posts from seemingly reputable outlets regarding me wearing a bikini, I would rather you discuss my career not my body thx," she wrote on Twitter. As of the time this piece was published, her tweet has been favorited nearly 4,000 times.
We hear her. We're sorry that, in 2015, women have to continue fighting the battle to be seen beyond their bodies by pointing out the obvious. But more actresses standing up to this kind of blatant objectification is always a good thing — and we're glad to see younger stars, Moretz included, taking the lead by making a statement.
