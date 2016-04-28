Ariel Winter has proven herself to be a smart cookie time and time again. But now she's officially on a path to a diploma.
The Modern Family actress has chosen a college for the coming fall. Where is she headed? Here's a hint: Winter is sticking close to the epicenter of show business.
"It's an AMAZING DAY! I'm going to UCLA," the 18-year-old announced on Instagram late Thursday. "Thank you to everyone who has been there for me on this journey!"
Personally, we foresee a gender studies major in the mix. She's already got acting on lock down, after all.
