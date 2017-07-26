Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have moved into a new step of celebrity couplehood — working on a project together. Entertainment Tonight reports that the two were photographed filming scenes for the movie Stano in Queens. The movie, which is still in pre-production, follows a Bronx native who returns to the NYC borough after serving 17 years in prison. Deadline reported early this July that Manganiello, 40, would star in the film.
Manganiello's production company, 3:59, is producing the film, too. It was not announced, however, that Sofia Vergara would appear in the movie. (Her IMdB page doesn't list the project.)
However, it seems clear from the shots of the two that Vergara is indeed in the film. Both Vergara and Manganiello have taken to social media to share photos from their times filming in NYC.
"Sunday Funday with my wife, my bro (the photographer), and one of the best directors and all around guys I know, Greg Jacobs," Manganiello writes in the caption to one such post. Jacobs directed Magic Mike XXL, which also starred Manganiello. The accompanying picture is of Vergara brandishing an ice cream cone before a Mr. Softee truck.
"In case you were wondering what the hell I'm doing in the background," the True Blood actor continued, "I'm sending an 'expletive free' telepathic message to a paparazzi I had just spotted across the street who was trying to ruin our fun ice cream social. My brother expertly captured the moment."
In another post, Manganiello thanked jeweler Geoff Thomas for crafting a specialized ring for the production.
"Shout out to @geofftjewelry for the STANO start day gift," Manganiello writes. "My brother and I founded our company on the idea of pushing past our comfort zones in order to make the seemingly impossible possible. STANO was five years in the making and everyone involved had to trudge some very bumpy terrain to make it happen, but here we are. Anything is Possible!"
The couple are allegedly shooting the movie in Queens. Do with that information what you will.
