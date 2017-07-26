Sunday Funday with my wife, my bro (the photographer), and one of the best directors and all around guys I know, Greg Jacobs. In case you were wondering what the hell I'm doing in the background, I'm sending an "expletive free" telepathic message to a paparazzi I had just spotted across the street who was trying to ruin our fun ice cream social. My brother expertly captured the moment.

