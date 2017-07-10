Joe Manganiello's B-Day Message To Sofia Vergara Is So Sweet

If it's not on social media, it didn't happen, right? That's doubly true for celebrities, who often come under fire if they don't wish their S.O.s a happy birthday — or mention them in thank you speeches.
Thankfully, Joe Manganiello didn't forget to upload a sweet birthday message to his wife, Sofia Vergara. Entertainment Tonight reports that the actor even took his sentiment one step further by offering it up in Spanish.
"¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor!" he captioned a photo of Vergara wearing a bathrobe. "Eres mi vida." That translates to, "Happy birthday, my love. You are my life." It was a brief respite from the burgers, bulging biceps, and bumping club photos that he had been posting before the special day.
The beachy environs may be a clue to the couple's whereabouts, since the two have been mum on any celebrations. While it doesn't necessarily mean that Vergara's got a destination B-day bash planned, it could give her followers a hint as to how she spent the big day.
Vergara's celebrating her 45th birthday this year (and got some new bangs for the occasion). If it's anything like the epic party that she threw for Manganiello's 40th — a "Joechella"-themed glam-rock party at the W Hotel in Los Angeles — it'll be a night to remember. The party included a performance by Steel Panther and featured a Van Halen-inspired cake.
We're guessing that Vergara's birthday festivities will be a little more low-key, since she's not exactly a vocal fan of hair bands and power ballads. Whatever happens, there's no doubt that Vergara and Manganiello will continue to be couple goals for years to come.
