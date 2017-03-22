Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Couple Goals

There are plenty of adorable celebrity couples out there, but Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello might just take the cake.
The duo has so many cute moments together, we don't even know where to begin. How about the fact that Manganiello literally wrote Vergara a book for their first anniversary? Yep, the Magic Mike XXL star authored 40 pages about his love story with Vergara, and everything he loves about his wife.
It wasn't love at first sight for the couple, though. In September, Vergara told Harry Connick Jr. that she didn't want to date Manganiello at first. "You're too hot," she'd apparently first thought about her now-husband. "This is going to be so much work." Luckily, she gave him a chance, and the rest is history. (The Modern Family actress gave a similar explanation to Ellen DeGeneres, saying Manganiello "seemed like a lot of work" because he was "so handsome.")
Advertisement
Apparently, Vergara's Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson was involved too. The actor explained on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015 that when Vergara split with her former fiancé, Manganiello asked Ferguson for her number. (And she was reluctant at first, too!) Ferguson introduced the two at a party, which means he kinda deserves credit for their entire marriage.
"He's a great guy," Vergara said of her husband during an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Michael in 2014. "He's very funny, and he's very entertaining, which is very important for me, because I need to be with somebody that knows how to have fun."
Manganiello has gushed about Vergara in interviews, too — he's said that in addition to her beauty, Vergara has a "big, warm heart" and cares genuinely about other people. Check out more of their adorable statements in the video below.
Advertisement