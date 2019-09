Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Couple Goals

It wasn't love at first sight for the couple, though. In September, Vergara told Harry Connick Jr. that she didn't want to date Manganiello at first. "You're too hot," she'd apparently first thought about her now-husband. "This is going to be so much work." Luckily, she gave him a chance, and the rest is history. (The Modern Family actress gave a similar explanation to Ellen DeGeneres, saying Manganiello "seemed like a lot of work" because he was "so handsome.")