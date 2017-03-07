We say "couples goals" all the time, especially when it comes to celebrity pairs. Their lives, to the public, appear to be perfect and full of Instagram-worthy captures. Hell — we even predicted celebrity babies-to-be because we just love love so much.
But would I, someone who writes all day, be willing to, say, write a 40-page book about someone I love as a little personalized gift? Eh — not likely. That is the definition of "extra." But if being extra is wrong then I guess Joe Manganiello doesn't want to be right, because that is exactly what he did for his wife, Sofia Vergara.
Advertisement
In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the Magic Mike XXL actor revealed that for their first anniversary, he penned her a 40-page book chronicling their relationship and everything he loves about her. "I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary," he told the magazine. (They used the word "gushing" to describe him talking about it, which seems like an accurate term.) "It was about how we met — as well as our courting —and was about 40 pages long." What a thoughtful (and long) present. You're making all the other spouses out there look bad, Manganiello! All I know is that we need to get our hands on this book somehow...
When the 40-year-old isn't being asked about the love of his life (the two will be married three years in November), he is fending off Magic Mike fans. "People always ask me to demonstrate my Magic Mike moves for them," he told the site. "I have to tell them I'm not actually a stripper. But that's the fun thing about acting – doing something that really isn't you."
Ok really, though. They are totally couples goals.
Advertisement