In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK , the Magic Mike XXL actor revealed that for their first anniversary, he penned her a 40-page book chronicling their relationship and everything he loves about her. "I wrote her a book as a gift for our first anniversary," he told the magazine. (They used the word "gushing" to describe him talking about it, which seems like an accurate term.) "It was about how we met — as well as our courting —and was about 40 pages long." What a thoughtful (and long) present. You're making all the other spouses out there look bad, Manganiello! All I know is that we need to get our hands on this book somehow...