While some couples fall in love at first sight (or maybe that's just Victoria and David Beckham), others take time to grow on each other. Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello fall in to the latter category.
She wasn't so sure about the Magic Mike star when she first met him, she told Harry Connick Jr. on his new talk show Harry.
Connick Jr. wasn't buying it. "You are married to perhaps, seriously, arguably the most attractive man that ever lived," he joked. "Not that's just alive."
But that was precisely the issue: She didn't want to deal with dating a potential womanizer. "You're too hot. This is going to be so much work," she remembers thinking.
He talked her into it, though, and the rest is history. Looks like he wasn't too much work after all.
